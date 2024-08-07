Previous
Patterns by pbing
19 / 365

Patterns

This is my fiddle case, which I purchased not too long ago. I love the pattern on it, it really caught my eye and it made me want to buy it.
Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
