Dawn by pbing
20 / 365

Dawn

Taken at around 5am when I couldn’t sleep. I enjoy the quietness and the calm of that time of the morning when all the world is still asleep.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
