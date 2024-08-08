Sign up
Dawn
Taken at around 5am when I couldn’t sleep. I enjoy the quietness and the calm of that time of the morning when all the world is still asleep.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I'm from Belfast and I'm a complete beginner in the world of photography. I've always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
