Hurling by pbing
23 / 365

Hurling

Our GAA club’s opening match in the Antrim Hurling Championship, and it gave me a chance to get my zoom lens out. It was a beautiful sunny day, and even though we were beaten, it was a good day out. Some really great hurling skills on show today.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I'm from Belfast and I'm a complete beginner in the world of photography.
