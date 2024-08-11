Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Hurling
Our GAA club’s opening match in the Antrim Hurling Championship, and it gave me a chance to get my zoom lens out. It was a beautiful sunny day, and even though we were beaten, it was a good day out. Some really great hurling skills on show today.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
23
photos
10
followers
9
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
11th August 2024 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close