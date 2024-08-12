Aurora

For my birthday, I was blessed by 2 nights in a row of visits from the aurora borealis. It’s very rare to see the aurora in Ireland as we’re so far south, but Mother Nature gave us a beautify show. I was able to get up on to the mountain to practice my night photography skills by using my 24mm wide angle lens and tripod, and use full manual mode to adjust ISO, aperture and shutter speed to the correct settings to give me the best results. I got some really beautiful photos and I have to say I’m very proud of them. Night photography is not easy but it’s most definitely worth it.