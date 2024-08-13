Previous
Waves by pbing
Waves

Spent a gloriously sunny day at the beach with my son. I noticed the reflections of the people on the wet sand as the waves ebbed and flowed. I found it to treating so I captured it. I love the beach and the sense of calm that it always brings.
Pádraigín Bingham

