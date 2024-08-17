Previous
Moonlight by pbing
Moonlight

This is the bottom of my street, and there’s such a gorgeous, almost full, moon out. It’s so beautiful and casts a beautiful light on the buildings and street. Nature is wonderful.
Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
Chris Cook ace
Well captured.
August 17th, 2024  
