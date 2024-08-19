Sign up
29 / 365
IMG_8416
Stayed close to home for some more night photography and chose the busy road beside me to try out capturing some light trails. I used a smaller aperture and longer shutter speed to capture this light trail.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
