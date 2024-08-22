The Sands of Time

My son’s sand timers got me thinking about how fleeting life is and how quickly time passes by. With hindsight, I probably should have put the 30 min timer first. I’ve also angled them to reflect the forward motion of both life and time, from birth to middle age to old age and then death. It’s a bit morbid I’ll admit, but grief can do that, it’s like a wake up call. Grief also makes you more appreciative of the shortness of life and it pushes you to begin to savour every second and take nothing for granted.