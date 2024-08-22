Previous
The Sands of Time by pbing
32 / 365

The Sands of Time

My son’s sand timers got me thinking about how fleeting life is and how quickly time passes by. With hindsight, I probably should have put the 30 min timer first. I’ve also angled them to reflect the forward motion of both life and time, from birth to middle age to old age and then death. It’s a bit morbid I’ll admit, but grief can do that, it’s like a wake up call. Grief also makes you more appreciative of the shortness of life and it pushes you to begin to savour every second and take nothing for granted.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very thoughtful and poetic. I deal with a lot of people walking through grief in my position at the church where I work- and time never follows a set pattern for any, so the way the sand timers are sitting seems appropriate to me.
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise