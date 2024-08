Bád Eddie (Eddie’s Boat)

I never get tired of seeing Bád Eddie every time I go to Donegal. She’s a very well known shipwreck; she was a fishing boat that was brought into Magheraclogher Beach in 1977 for repair and ended up stranded there. And she’s still there to this day, although sadly eroding more each year with her constant exposure to the tide and the elements. I think they are working on trying to save what’s left of her.