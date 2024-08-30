Previous
Starry Night by pbing
Starry Night

Friday night and I headed up to Cavehill on the alert for Aurora. Unfortunately Aurora didn’t show up but it did give me an opportunity to practice some astrophotography, which is my favourite area of photography.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
Simply Amanda
Absolutely lovely!
September 1st, 2024  
Pádraigín Bingham
@alophoto thank you so much. This is one of my favourite genres of photography; it’s challenging but worth it. I’m slowly improving with practice
September 1st, 2024  
