All Your Nectar Belong To Us by pcflores
All Your Nectar Belong To Us

A single bee about to get some nectar from a thistle. This was taken in Bowral, NSW, Australia.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Phillip Flores

ace
@pcflores
