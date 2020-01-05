Previous
The Face by pcflores
4 / 365

The Face

I went for a bush walk in a nature reserve near the place where we staying for the weekend. I saw this burnt out tree and from afar you can see a face.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Phillip Flores

@pcflores
