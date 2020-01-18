Previous
Australian Pelican by pcflores
3 / 365

Australian Pelican

The rain pouring hard and I saw this pelican perched on a pier post with its mouth open trying to catch some rain.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Phillip Flores

@pcflores
