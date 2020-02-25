Previous
Ready For Battle by pcflores
Ready For Battle

These large chess pieces are available for anyone willing to challenge others for a game of chess. This is one of those times that this part of the park is quiet and devoid of people.
25th February 2020

Phillip Flores

@pcflores
