Previous
Next
New Life by pcflores
85 / 365

New Life

Drove to the area where the most recent bushfires of January 2020 occurred and it is amazing to see that these burnt eucalyptus trees have to started to sprout new leaves in their branches.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Phillip Flores

ace
@pcflores
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise