Previous
Next
Focus Stacking by pcflores
194 / 365

Focus Stacking

Today, I received the macro focus rail I ordered earlier this week and naturally I wanted to try it and this photo is the result.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Phillip Flores

ace
@pcflores
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise