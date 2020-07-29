Previous
Next
Two Coffee Mugs by pcflores
208 / 365

Two Coffee Mugs

I was in a coffee shop waiting for the person to arrive from whom I bought a 16-28mm f2.8 camera lens.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Phillip Flores

ace
@pcflores
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise