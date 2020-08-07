Previous
A Study In Focus Stacking by pcflores
217 / 365

A Study In Focus Stacking

This photo is a result of my attempt to do focus stacking using a focusing rail.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Phillip Flores

@pcflores
