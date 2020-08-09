Previous
Lincoln's Rock by pcflores
Lincoln's Rock

This is at Wentworth Falls, NSW, Australia. The views could be better but there was a thick cloud cover which completely blocked out the sun.
9th August 2020

Phillip Flores

