Eastern Rosella by pcflores
Eastern Rosella

Eastern Rosellas are medium-sized colourful parrots with distinctive white cheek patches. It has a red head, neck and breast, with yellowish to greenish upper parts, a yellow underbody and a yellow-green to blue-green rump, with a red undertail.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Phillip Flores

@pcflores
