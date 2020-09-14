Sign up
255 / 365
Playtime
The photo is blurry because he was running towards me with the ball in his mouth. Russell demands that we play with him after everyone has finished dinner. This playtime goes for about 30 minutes and then he is happy to stop.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
0
0
Phillip Flores
ace
@pcflores
255
photos
8
followers
0
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G975F
Taken
14th September 2020 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
,
fun
,
dogs
,
playtime
365 Project
