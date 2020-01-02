Sign up
Photo 608
Dry Leaf
Had no time today ended up with a quick tabletop image, an old dry leaf illuminated by coloured finger lights on a black card.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2258
photos
74
followers
14
following
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd January 2020 2:29pm
leaf
macro
tabletop
finger-lights
