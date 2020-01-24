Previous
Next
Great Tit by pcoulson
Photo 630

Great Tit

Cold grey day with poor light had to up the iso for this shot.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise