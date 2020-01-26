Lincoln Tank Memorial

The Lincoln Tank Memorial commemorates Lincolns proud claim to fame as the birthplace of mechanized warfare. the steel memorial was installed in 2015, exactly 100 years after the first tank was designed. It depicts a giant tank under construction surrounded by figures (both male and female) who represent the production workers and designers that made the first machines.

The term “tank” is said to derive from the fact that, for security reasons, the workers building the massive weapons were told that they were making “water tanks for Mesopotamia.”

The memorial is installed on a large traffic roundabout near the site were it was made and tested, now part of a large retail area and the university buildings.