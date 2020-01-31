Previous
Next
Monochrome Selfie by pcoulson
Photo 637

Monochrome Selfie

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "portrait" could not get a volunteer so had to wash comb my hair and step up to the plate.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
That’s a great selfie Fav
January 31st, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Great portrait Peter.
@spanishliz and I want to post 4 b&w selfies (one per week) in February, will you join us? We both miss the selfies of last year ;)
January 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise