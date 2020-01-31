Sign up
Photo 637
Monochrome Selfie
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "portrait" could not get a volunteer so had to wash comb my hair and step up to the plate.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2287
photos
74
followers
14
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
31st January 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
52wc-2020-w5
Rosie Kind
ace
That’s a great selfie Fav
January 31st, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Great portrait Peter.
@spanishliz
and I want to post 4 b&w selfies (one per week) in February, will you join us? We both miss the selfies of last year ;)
January 31st, 2020
@spanishliz and I want to post 4 b&w selfies (one per week) in February, will you join us? We both miss the selfies of last year ;)