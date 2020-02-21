Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 658
Dressed for the weather
my b&w selfie for week 3 of pom2020 dressed oppropriately for out in the wind and rain, taken with my Sony a77ii sitting on a wall triggered a remote wifi release in my left hand.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2309
photos
73
followers
14
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Latest from all albums
652
653
654
655
656
191
657
658
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st February 2020 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
,
pom2020
Sheralee S
Hi Peter, nice pic! Has someone taken up the 52 week POM? That's great if so. I really must get back into it!!
February 21st, 2020
Sheralee S
Is that a new camera? It's not your A77Rii... I have also thought of updating :)
February 21st, 2020
Hazel
ace
A great photo, Peter!
February 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close