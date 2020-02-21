Previous
Dressed for the weather by pcoulson
Dressed for the weather

my b&w selfie for week 3 of pom2020 dressed oppropriately for out in the wind and rain, taken with my Sony a77ii sitting on a wall triggered a remote wifi release in my left hand.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Peter

@pcoulson
Photo Details

Sheralee S
Hi Peter, nice pic! Has someone taken up the 52 week POM? That's great if so. I really must get back into it!!
February 21st, 2020  
Sheralee S
Is that a new camera? It's not your A77Rii... I have also thought of updating :)
February 21st, 2020  
Hazel ace
A great photo, Peter!
February 21st, 2020  
