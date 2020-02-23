Previous
Shibdon Hall Halifax by pcoulson
Shibdon Hall Halifax

Whilst it was dry I had a walk in the grounds of Shibdon Hall.
23rd February 2020

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
@pcoulson
Dianne
Very tidy and interesting architecture.
February 24th, 2020  
Carole G ace
How exciting to see Shibdon Hall again. My old stomping ground
February 24th, 2020  
Peter ace
@dide Thank you for your comment Dianne its a lovely place to take your camera:)
February 24th, 2020  
Peter ace
@yorkshirekiwi Thank you for your interesting comment, I could take requests on locations Carole, I'm always looking for something different, lol:)
February 24th, 2020  
