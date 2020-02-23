Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 660
Shibdon Hall Halifax
Whilst it was dry I had a walk in the grounds of Shibdon Hall.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd February 2020 11:02am
Tags
hall
architecture
halifax
shibdon
Dianne
Very tidy and interesting architecture.
February 24th, 2020
Carole G
ace
How exciting to see Shibdon Hall again. My old stomping ground
February 24th, 2020
Peter
ace
@dide
Thank you for your comment Dianne its a lovely place to take your camera:)
February 24th, 2020
Peter
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Thank you for your interesting comment, I could take requests on locations Carole, I'm always looking for something different, lol:)
February 24th, 2020
