COVID-19 test kit by pcoulson
Photo 742

COVID-19 test kit

My COVID-19 home testing kit arrived today, I've volunteered to take part in a testing research study conducted by Imperial College London on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care
15th May 2020

Peter

@pcoulson
