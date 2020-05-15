Sign up
Photo 742
COVID-19 test kit
My COVID-19 home testing kit arrived today, I've volunteered to take part in a testing research study conducted by Imperial College London on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care
15th May 2020
15th May 20
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2399
photos
76
followers
13
following
203% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
15th May 2020 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
covid-19
