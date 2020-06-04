Previous
Next
Heads and Tails by pcoulson
Photo 762

Heads and Tails

my entry in this weeks capture 52 challenge "opposites" both sides of a British £2 coin
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
Clever
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise