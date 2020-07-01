Previous
Burnt Orange by pcoulson
Photo 789

Burnt Orange

This is surposed to be a Burn Orange Sunflower grown from a seed this year, we have know idea what has happend to it.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Peter

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Absolutely beautiful. Fav
July 1st, 2020  
