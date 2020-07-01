Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 789
Burnt Orange
This is surposed to be a Burn Orange Sunflower grown from a seed this year, we have know idea what has happend to it.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2446
photos
80
followers
14
following
216% complete
View this month »
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
1st July 2020 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
Caterina
ace
Absolutely beautiful. Fav
July 1st, 2020
