Photo 795
St Andrews Church
St Andrews Church in the village of Oakenshaw, currently closed down to the COVID-19 restrictions although the doors are open daily for private prayer, the church opened in 1875.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th July 2020 4:55pm
Tags
church
architecture
oakenshaw
st andews
