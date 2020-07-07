Previous
St Andrews Church by pcoulson
Photo 795

St Andrews Church

St Andrews Church in the village of Oakenshaw, currently closed down to the COVID-19 restrictions although the doors are open daily for private prayer, the church opened in 1875.
