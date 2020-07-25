Sign up
Photo 813
Nectar collection
My entry for this weeks Capture 52 theme "in your backyard"
we don't have a back yard as such only gardens
this is one of our Hebe plants with a bee in our back garden, BoB
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
3
365-5
ILCA-77M2
25th July 2020 2:37pm
Public
bee
macro
hebe
52wc-2020-w31
