Two into One by pcoulson
Two into One

Two canal boats entering a lock at Brighouse basin on the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Anne ace
Ahh, such a lovely way of life. Great shot, lots of stories to tell
August 8th, 2020  
