Photo 837
Reflected Light
Playing with an old lightbox, a table top subject as its rained all day
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
19th August 2020 3:06pm
b&w
bulb
table-top
Rosie Kind
ace
That’s an interesting shot
August 19th, 2020
