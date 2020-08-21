Sign up
Photo 839
Across the fields
Across the fields to the school our 7 year old grandson attends with fields on two sides its currently closed new term starts early September hopefully.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2499
photos
79
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st August 2020 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
rural
