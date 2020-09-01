Previous
No not really by pcoulson
No not really

My entry in this weeks capture 52 "Break the rules"
the sky, rainbow and suns rays have all been added in post production, so many rules broken in this shot.
1st September 2020

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Catherine P
It's very lovely though!
September 1st, 2020  
Diana
Such a wonderful image though, so much hope there ;-)
September 1st, 2020  
Peter
@cmp Many thanks for your comment Catherine, just a bit if fun with Photoshop:)
September 1st, 2020  
