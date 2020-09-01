Sign up
Photo 851
No not really
My entry in this weeks capture 52 "Break the rules"
the sky, rainbow and suns rays have all been added in post production, so many rules broken in this shot.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2511
photos
78
followers
14
following
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
1st September 2020 1:55pm
Tags
52wc-2020-w36
Catherine P
It's very lovely though!
September 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful image though, so much hope there ;-)
September 1st, 2020
Peter
ace
@cmp
Many thanks for your comment Catherine, just a bit if fun with Photoshop:)
September 1st, 2020
