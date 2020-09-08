Sign up
Photo 858
Male Great Tit
Out and about in the woodland this morning came across this lovelt male Great Tit
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2518
photos
78
followers
14
following
235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th September 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
great tit
Liz Milne
ace
He's gorgeous!
September 8th, 2020
