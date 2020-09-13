Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 863
Fruit and nut
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Still Life"
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2523
photos
78
followers
14
following
236% complete
View this month »
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th September 2020 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
tabletop
,
52wc-2020-w38
Diana
ace
Lovely healthy still life.
September 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close