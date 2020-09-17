Previous
Green Shieldbugs by pcoulson
Green Shieldbugs

A couple of Green Shieldbugs on a poppy seedpod in my mother-in-laws garden, I'm in Lincoln declutturing/sorting out her house ready for sale
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool bugs!
September 19th, 2020  
Annie D ace
wonky eyes hahahaha
September 19th, 2020  
