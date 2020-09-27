Previous
Panaeolus Sphinctrinus by pcoulson
Photo 877

Panaeolus Sphinctrinus

This Fungi is also know as Ink Caps, Hoop-Petticoat, Petticoat Mottlegill, to name but a few.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Mariana Visser
beautifully captured
September 27th, 2020  
