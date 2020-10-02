Sign up
Photo 882
Hanging About
our grandson in the park after school, they finish early on Fridays and we collect him, another effort for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "upside down"
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2542
photos
76
followers
14
following
241% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd October 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2020-w40
