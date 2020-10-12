Sign up
Photo 892
Autumn Leaves
A couple of trees on the turn in front of St John the Babtist's Church in Lincoln
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th October 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
colours
,
autumn
,
lincoln
,
theme-seasons
