Photo 959
Frost Patterns
Frost patterns on my car this morning.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2619
photos
86
followers
14
following
262% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd December 2020 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
patterns
,
frost
