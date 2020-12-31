Previous
Next
Frosty Start by pcoulson
Photo 968

Frosty Start

Frosty this morning macro shot of ice on my wifes car. BoB
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise