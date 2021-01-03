Previous
New Year - New Calendar by pcoulson
Photo 971

New Year - New Calendar

My entry in the new Capture 52 Challenge "start fresh in 2021" hopefully I'll get the chance to capture motorcycle action for myself this year unlike 2020.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
266% complete

Photo Details

