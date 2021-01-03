Sign up
Photo 971
New Year - New Calendar
My entry in the new Capture 52 Challenge "start fresh in 2021" hopefully I'll get the chance to capture motorcycle action for myself this year unlike 2020.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd January 2021 2:20pm
Tags
motogp
52wc-2021-w1
