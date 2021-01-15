Previous
Walking Home by pcoulson
Walking Home

An essential journey to the Opticians for an eye test, so tucked my camera in my coat, this was taken on my backway walk home in the snow.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

I live in the north of England
Babs ace
Sneaky, sneaky, hope the Covid police don't find you. ha ha.

Judging by the footprints it looks as though lots of other people have wandered away from their homes too.
January 16th, 2021  
Dianne
Good on you - since you had to go to an essential appointment! A lovely image.
January 16th, 2021  
