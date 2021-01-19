Previous
Next
Jigsaw by pcoulson
Photo 987

Jigsaw

Another entry in this week Capture 52 Challenge "taken with a mobile phone" a jigsaw I got from Santa.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise