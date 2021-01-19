Sign up
Photo 987
Jigsaw
Another entry in this week Capture 52 Challenge "taken with a mobile phone" a jigsaw I got from Santa.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2647
photos
96
followers
14
following
270% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
19th January 2021 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
52wc-2021-w3
