Photo 994
Wedding Hearts
My entry in the current macro challege "Heart"
the little wooden hearts were made for our sons wedding hundreds of them were spread all over the wedding reception tables
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
macro
,
hearts
,
macro-heart
