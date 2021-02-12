Previous
Next
Tiny Dancer by pcoulson
Photo 1011

Tiny Dancer

Final entry in this weeks Capture 52 "inspired by a song"
Tiny Dancer by Elton John was released as a single in 1972.
image is the lid of a childs musical box
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise