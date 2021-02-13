Previous
Next
Low Key Yoghurt by pcoulson
Photo 1012

Low Key Yoghurt

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Food in Negative Space"
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise